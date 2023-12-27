How to bounce back from holiday spending

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This is the season of gift-giving and holiday spending for consumers, but not properly planning for an expensive holiday season could be detrimental down the road.

Financial experts always see an increase in consumer spending during the holidays, especially Christmas.

This year they are expecting that rise to be even higher.

“Now we learn that’s not what to do, what should I do next time to make sure this doesn’t happen and what do I need to do to correct the problem from before,” Personal Financial Advisor Founder, Gary Silverman said.

Gary Silverman is a Certified Financial Planner in Wichita Falls and believes many people find themselves in tough spots after the holiday rush is over.

“I was just talking to a lady I work with and she and her husband don’t exchange gifts. They have a couple of kids, and they get one main gift for each kid and that’s kind of like the end of their Christmas shopping,” Silverman said.

“Other people think they need to find every cousin they have ever been associated with and buy them and their kids a present. This is fine I guess if you are a billionaire but for most people that begins to get a little bit unaffordable,” Silverman said.

Many consumers get wrapped up in the season and tend to spend more money without realizing it until they receive a credit card bill.

“Now you are behind, you’re basically in the future going to have to make up for what you spent this Christmas that just passed. So, how do you calculate there and how do you get ready for the next Christmas,” Silverman said.

Gary Silverman recommends these tips for shoppers who may find themselves in an unfortunate financial position due to these decisions.

“Writing out all of your spending, expenses, and cash flow in general to see exactly what you are spending money on, you will be surprised. Then, decide which area or deficit you want to address first, handle it, and then move to the next one,” Silverman said.

He also mentioned saving in advance for something is very helpful rather than having to come up with money for something all at once.

If you budget is yearly based, it will better help you for times when you may spend more.

