Oklahoma City Thunder and OBI host blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Oklahoma City Thunder is teaming up with Our Blood Institute for the Wichita Falls Annual Holiday Blood Drive on Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The drive will be held in the former CitiTrends space near JCPenney at Sikes Senter Mall at 3111 Midwestern Pkwy.

Those who donate will receive a voucher to an upcoming OKC Thunder game, a limited-edition OKC Thunder T-shirt, food, a chance to win a $75 gift card, and the chance to play games for prizes.

OBI said blood donations are especially needed during the holidays since donors typically lack the extra time needed to donate. This along with the consistent need for blood creates a greater need for blood than the rest of the year.

“We are excited and grateful to partner for the 16th year in a row with the Oklahoma City Thunder for this fantastic blood drive, which has saved countless lives since it began,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “The Thunder and their fans are the true definition of the Oklahoma Standard: committed to making a difference in the lives of patients in our hospitals during this season of giving.”

Donors can also earn double score points now through Jan. 12. They can do this by downloading the OBI mobile app, scheduling and keeping their appointment to donate. Appointments must be completed by Jan. 12 to qualify.

Anyone 16 years or older who is healthy can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given every seven days up to 24 times a year.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

