Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Oklahoma City Thunder and OBI host blood drive

blood drive generic
blood drive generic(MGN)
By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Oklahoma City Thunder is teaming up with Our Blood Institute for the Wichita Falls Annual Holiday Blood Drive on Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The drive will be held in the former CitiTrends space near JCPenney at Sikes Senter Mall at 3111 Midwestern Pkwy.

Those who donate will receive a voucher to an upcoming OKC Thunder game, a limited-edition OKC Thunder T-shirt, food, a chance to win a $75 gift card, and the chance to play games for prizes.

OBI said blood donations are especially needed during the holidays since donors typically lack the extra time needed to donate. This along with the consistent need for blood creates a greater need for blood than the rest of the year.

“We are excited and grateful to partner for the 16th year in a row with the Oklahoma City Thunder for this fantastic blood drive, which has saved countless lives since it began,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “The Thunder and their fans are the true definition of the Oklahoma Standard: committed to making a difference in the lives of patients in our hospitals during this season of giving.”

Donors can also earn double score points now through Jan. 12. They can do this by downloading the OBI mobile app, scheduling and keeping their appointment to donate. Appointments must be completed by Jan. 12 to qualify.

Anyone 16 years or older who is healthy can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given every seven days up to 24 times a year.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

U.S. Senator John Cornyn highlights bills signed into law in 2023
.
Area lake levels remain the same through holidays
This is the season of gift-giving and holiday spending for consumers, but not properly...
How to bounce back from holiday spending
Weather events throughout 2023
Weather events throughout 2023