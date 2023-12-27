Scarlett Morrison’s family shares progress

SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) - Last month we shared about a Seymour family involved in a tragic wreck sending five family members to the hospital, and a 7-year-old girl in that vehicle to be airlifted to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Since the wreck, we’ve been following Scarlett’s recovery progress; it was difficult for the family to spend Christmas in the hospital.

Scarlett has been in a hospital bed for a month now.

Her grandmother, Barbie Donnell, said although this Christmas was untraditional they made the most of it.

“We survived Christmas at Cook’s Children. Cook Children’s Hospital was awesome. We put some reindeer food down below her window, and Santa found Scarlett.” Donnell said.

Since Scarlett’s tracheal surgery, doctors are still monitoring her progress. She has been moved from the Pediatric Intensive Unit to a Transitional Care Unit.

Barbie said she is noticing improvement.

“Scarlett’s doing pretty good, and since we’ve gotten up here she can move her arms better and she has feelings in her leg. Today, actually, is the third time she sat up in her wheelchair and sat up for 30 minutes.” She said.

Although the family is used to decking the halls, they made the most of Christmas with the purple tree the hospital gifted to Scarlett.

“It was great for what we had to work with. Anyway, she was happy. She got a Barbie camper, and that’s what she wished for.” Donnell shared.

Doctors told the family it there was only a three percent chance Scarlett would have sensibility in her entire body.

“Sometimes, it takes six months to a year for her to get back all of her feelings, and we won’t know for probably for six months to a year what all she will be able to do,” Donnell explained.

But Barbie said miracles are happening every day.

“She said I just moved my foot. We did not see it. We all just about had a heart attack, but anyway, Scarlett is doing better.”

