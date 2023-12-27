We will continue the cool trend with temperatures in the low 50s 12/27 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see partly cloudy skies as we will stay cool throughout the day once again. Highs will only climb into the low 50s as we will see a high of 50 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the north at 5-10 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 30s heading into Thursday. We will continue the trend of cool temperatures.

Thursday, we can expect to see a high of 48 degrees, with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be sustained out of the north north at 10-15 mph. We will see overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Friday, we can expect to see highs in the upper 50s with a high of 58 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the north west at 10-15 mph.

Saturday, we can expect to see highs in the upper 50s with a high of 59 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with overnight lows in the low 30s.

Sunday, we can expect to see a high of a nice 58 degrees. We will see overnight lows in the low 30s once again with winds blowing out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Monday, we will see a high of 48 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 20s heading into the new year.

Tuesday, we will see a high of a chilly 52 degrees to bring in the new year.

Have a great week, and Merry Christmas! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.