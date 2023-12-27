Email City Guide
Weather events throughout 2023

By Spencer R. Smith and Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As 2023 comes to an end, we’re taking a look back at the biggest weather stories from across Texoma.

August Microburst

One of the biggest weather events this year was the microburst that hit in on August 10. The Wichita Falls area saw a lot of damage following the microburst. One location that saw a lot of damage was the Wichita Falls ISD’s Denver Alternative Center, which had its roof ripped off. The weather event caused some serious damage to nearby businesses and neighborhoods.

Stage One Drought Restrictions

For the first time since our drought-busting rain in 2015, lake levels dropped below 65%. The City of Wichita Falls enacted stage one drought restrictions at the beginning of the year. Levels are now sitting just below 55%, as of December 26. If they drop below 50%, stage two drought restrictions will automatically go into effect.

When it comes to local agriculture, farmers have had their own set of ups and downs this year, from extreme heat conditions to lack of rainfall, and it has all put a strain on their crops. While some crops had potential at the beginning of the year, due to the lack of moisture, farmers were only able to produce half at best.

