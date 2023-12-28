Area education events throughout 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re taking a look back at the biggest stories in education from 2023.

Memorial and Legacy High Schools

Wichita Falls ISD is on track to open both Memorial High School and Legacy High School, for the 2024-2025 school year.

Back in January -- WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee told News Channel 6 there were a few issues here and there, but nothing so big that would delay the schools’ opening.

In March, the buildings were halfway to being complete, and talks with the Texas Department of Transportation about getting an access road built for Legacy High School began. Later that month the school board made the final decision on school mascots and colors, resulting in the Memorial Mavericks and the Legacy Leopards.

Two months later, WFISD named the principals of both campuses, Dr. Cody Blair, and Laurie Kinne. In early December, the head football coaches were announced... Marc Bindel and Lawrence Johnson.

Kirby Middle School scores

Kirby Middle School started the year with an uncertain future, years of poor STAAR test results had the campus’ future in limbo.

The school brought in the Engage2Learn program in hopes of providing the students with the tools they need to improve their scores.

While the students’ scores increased by 10 points, WFISD is still waiting on their new rating from the TEA.

If the lawsuit stands it would mean the improvement timeline for the middle school would start over, meaning, the ratings from the 2022-2023 school year would not be considered official by the TEA, but the district is remaining optimistic.

MSU Texas’s new president

Midwestern State University named its 13th president back in August, Stacia “Stacy” Haynie.

She’s a Henrietta native and when we spoke with her over the summer, she said was excited for this new chapter in her life.

For more than three decades, Haynie served in administrative leadership at LSU.

While attending MSU Texas as an undergrad, Haynie was a student worker in the president’s office, and she said those before her modeled what leadership should look like.

