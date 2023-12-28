BBB Scam Alert: Health Central USA

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is reporting a scam that could affect our area. An online business that calls itself Health Central USA.

It started when the business was advertising baby formula during the national shortage in early 2022. Health Central USA promised online consumers baby formula at a discounted price without a limit. Consumers who fell for the scam never received their purchase. The BBB has been unable to verify if this is a legitimate business. Recent complaints from shoppers are getting the attention of the BBB once again. The company is now offering health and wellness products.

“This company has a history of changing their product offerings depending on what’s going on at the time. We’ve had an F rating on this company for quiet sometime. We are starting to see the complaints pile up. We have currently 134 that we’ve processed,” said Monica Horton, Spokesperson for Better Business Bureau.

Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau said there are ways to avoid online scams. Here’s how.

“We want consumers to research a company before they plug in that payment information, and one of the quickest and easiest ways that I use to research a company is simply putting BBB in front of the company name when you do a search,” said Horton.

The company claims a North Texas address. They’ve received complaints all over the U.S., including Texas. She wants consumers to keep in mind that other websites are operating the same way. Horton said the company is using a virtual address, and the BBB has been unable to verify the business license. She advises people to check for a physical mailing address on the company website to determine if the site is legit.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.