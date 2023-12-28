Children’s Aid Society hosts hat and glove drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Children’s Aid Society is hosting its annual hat and glove drive to support the homeless community.

“It’s helpful to be healthy as you try to get yourself out of that difficult situation of being homeless,” said Lisa Choate, Program Director of the Children’s Aid Society of North Texas.

A drive aimed at bettering the homeless community is what Lisa Choate believes will make the wintertime more manageable for those living on the streets. She’s hoping that by providing hats and gloves, this act of kindness benefits them in more ways than one.

“Well, hopefully, it offers them a little bit of comfort. We know that it’s been quite a little colder this time of year. If we can keep them warm and keep them safe and hopefully drive them into the shelters where they can be provided for,” said Choate.

Children’s Aid Society’s goal this year is to donate 100 hats and gloves. They’re giving away more warm essentials this year versus last year.

“We know the homeless are out there we have connections through them we see them in our services each day. I don’t know if it’s the result of COVID or financial issues in our community or the lack of housing, but we have seen those numbers increase,” said Choate.

They’ve partnered with other local organizations to spread the message.

“It means so much to them just to have like a hat and gloves,, and while we might take that for granted that is going to do big things in their life especially paired with all the other items that they are collecting,” said Megan Silva, Senior District Executive of Boys Scouts of America.

Although they’re collecting donations for children and adults, Choate said there’s an oversight.

“Most of our children in our count are sheltered and have some of those basic needs being met as we look out to get those who are unsheltered they are usually adult-size or late teens,” said Choate.

