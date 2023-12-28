Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Children’s Aid Society hosts hat and glove drive

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Children’s Aid Society is hosting its annual hat and glove drive to support the homeless community.

“It’s helpful to be healthy as you try to get yourself out of that difficult situation of being homeless,” said Lisa Choate, Program Director of the Children’s Aid Society of North Texas.

A drive aimed at bettering the homeless community is what Lisa Choate believes will make the wintertime more manageable for those living on the streets. She’s hoping that by providing hats and gloves, this act of kindness benefits them in more ways than one.

“Well, hopefully, it offers them a little bit of comfort. We know that it’s been quite a little colder this time of year. If we can keep them warm and keep them safe and hopefully drive them into the shelters where they can be provided for,” said Choate.

Children’s Aid Society’s goal this year is to donate 100 hats and gloves. They’re giving away more warm essentials this year versus last year.

“We know the homeless are out there we have connections through them we see them in our services each day. I don’t know if it’s the result of COVID or financial issues in our community or the lack of housing, but we have seen those numbers increase,” said Choate.

They’ve partnered with other local organizations to spread the message.

“It means so much to them just to have like a hat and gloves,, and while we might take that for granted that is going to do big things in their life especially paired with all the other items that they are collecting,” said Megan Silva, Senior District Executive of Boys Scouts of America.

Although they’re collecting donations for children and adults, Choate said there’s an oversight.

“Most of our children in our count are sheltered and have some of those basic needs being met as we look out to get those who are unsheltered they are usually adult-size or late teens,” said Choate.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Seymour Family shares update on Scarlett
Scarlett Morrison’s family shares progress
blood drive generic
Oklahoma City Thunder and OBI host blood drive
U.S. Senator John Cornyn highlights bills signed into law in 2023
.
Area lake levels remain the same through holidays