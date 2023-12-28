DPS investigating wreck near Iowa Park

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck near Bell Road and Peterson Road in Iowa Park.

Traffic was closed near the area of the wreck, according to our crews on the scene.

DPS Sgt. Juan Gutierrez told News Channel 6 that the driver of that crash is currently at a local hospital getting evaluated.

DPS said the wreck is actively an investigation involving Driving While Intoxicated. The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department was also on the scene.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this incident.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.