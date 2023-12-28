Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

DPS investigating wreck near Iowa Park

DPS investigating wreck near Iowa Park
DPS investigating wreck near Iowa Park(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck near Bell Road and Peterson Road in Iowa Park.

Traffic was closed near the area of the wreck, according to our crews on the scene.

DPS Sgt. Juan Gutierrez told News Channel 6 that the driver of that crash is currently at a local hospital getting evaluated.

DPS said the wreck is actively an investigation involving Driving While Intoxicated. The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department was also on the scene.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this incident.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Area education events throughout 2023
Area education events throughout 2023
The Graham Drive-In Theater has been part of the community since 1948 and is now for sale...
Historic Graham Drive-In Theater is for sale
Wichita Falls
Children’s Aid Society hosts hat and glove drive
Seymour Family shares update on Scarlett
Scarlett Morrison’s family shares progress