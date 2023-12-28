Historic Graham Drive-In Theater is for sale

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham Drive-In Theater has been part of the community since 1948 and is now for sale after current owners say it’s time for them to step away.

Therrol and Becky Dubois purchased the theater from the previous owner in April of 2019.

After five years of ownership and meeting countless families from afar and near, they are putting the iconic landmark up for sale.

“It’s just time really, we’ve enjoyed it. It’s been five good years,” Graham Drive-In Theater Owners, Therrol and Becky Dubois said.

“Therrol still works full-time at the church so weekends are really hard. During the summer we get home at 3 a.m. because we drive 30 minutes after we clean up and then you wake up at 6:30 to get ready to do your job on Sunday. So, that got tiring. The drive was starting to wear on us because we were over here three to four days a week,” Becky Dubois said.

The Dubois family live in Jacksboro, TX but have always attended the theater for its infamous movie nights on the weekends.

“When they had a movie I thought my youth would like I’d bring them over here in buses and vans and we come over for the evening and have a good time with them so that’s how we knew about the drive-in pretty well,” Therrol Dubois said.

The Graham Drive-In Theater will be 75 years old in 2024.

It is one of the oldest operating drive-in theaters in Texas.

" I do not want to be the one to shut it down for its 75th year. We’ve had so many people comment whether it’s social media or phone saying please don’t shut it down, please don’t,” Therrol and Becky said.

The asking price for the iconic spot is not public because Therrol and Becky want to find people who genuinely want to purchase the theater.

The couple says they have received more than 60 inquiries since they announced the selling of the theater.

If you are interested in buying the theater you can contact the Dubois family on Facebook or by cell at (940) 393-6457.

