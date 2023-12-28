Man arrested for sexual assault of child in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were alerted to the possible sexual assault of a child on Dec. 27 at the 4500 block of Westward Dr. in Wichita Falls.

The call was made by the mother of the victim who arrived home and was told Andrew English engaged in sexual contact with the child, according to WFPD.

The mother and child were taken to Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview. There, the child identified where and how he was touched, incriminating English, according to WFPD.

The five-year-old victim, in 18-year-old English’s care at the time of the incident, said it felt weird and recognized that English touched parts of him that should not be looked at or touched.

English was interviewed and he admitted to some but not all of the victim’s claims, according to WFPD.

English was arrested around 10 a.m. for violating Texas Penal Code 21.11 meaning he allegedly knowingly and intentionally engaged in sexual contact with the victim, a child younger than 17 years old for sexual gratification.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.