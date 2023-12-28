Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man arrested for sexual assault of child in Wichita Falls

By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were alerted to the possible sexual assault of a child on Dec. 27 at the 4500 block of Westward Dr. in Wichita Falls.

The call was made by the mother of the victim who arrived home and was told Andrew English engaged in sexual contact with the child, according to WFPD.

The mother and child were taken to Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview. There, the child identified where and how he was touched, incriminating English, according to WFPD.

The five-year-old victim, in 18-year-old English’s care at the time of the incident, said it felt weird and recognized that English touched parts of him that should not be looked at or touched.

English was interviewed and he admitted to some but not all of the victim’s claims, according to WFPD.

English was arrested around 10 a.m. for violating Texas Penal Code 21.11 meaning he allegedly knowingly and intentionally engaged in sexual contact with the victim, a child younger than 17 years old for sexual gratification.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Texas Flag waving in the wind
Texas seeking public opinion on statewide broadband internet plan
Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 258 at an intersection a fatal car wreck took a local...
Deadly State Hwy 258 wreck claims life of Burkburnett man
Area education events throughout 2023
Area education events throughout 2023
The Graham Drive-In Theater has been part of the community since 1948 and is now for sale...
Historic Graham Drive-In Theater is for sale