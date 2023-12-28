Deadly State Hwy 258 wreck claims life of Burkburnett man

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tragic news struck Wednesday afternoon when a car wreck took the life of a local man.

Isaac Desean Mirani from Burkburnett was driving south on FM 2226, when Texas Department of Public Safety stated that Mirani failed to stop at the intersection on State Highway 258.

In doing so, he struck another vehicle that was traveling west attempting to turn east, striking another vehicle. Mirani was taken to United Regional hospital for care, where he was later pronounced dead due to the injuries he sustained during the crash.

Texas DPS also stated that the 59-year-old man driving the other vehicle was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with incapacitating injuries.

This investigation took place about 2.7 miles east of Kamay in Wichita County, and started around 2:45 p.m.

