Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Deadly State Hwy 258 wreck claims life of Burkburnett man

Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 258 at an intersection a fatal car wreck took a local...
Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 258 at an intersection a fatal car wreck took a local man's life and sent another to the hospital.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tragic news struck Wednesday afternoon when a car wreck took the life of a local man.

Isaac Desean Mirani from Burkburnett was driving south on FM 2226, when Texas Department of Public Safety stated that Mirani failed to stop at the intersection on State Highway 258.

In doing so, he struck another vehicle that was traveling west attempting to turn east, striking another vehicle. Mirani was taken to United Regional hospital for care, where he was later pronounced dead due to the injuries he sustained during the crash.

Texas DPS also stated that the 59-year-old man driving the other vehicle was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with incapacitating injuries.

This investigation took place about 2.7 miles east of Kamay in Wichita County, and started around 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Area education events throughout 2023
Area education events throughout 2023
The Graham Drive-In Theater has been part of the community since 1948 and is now for sale...
Historic Graham Drive-In Theater is for sale
DPS investigating wreck near Iowa Park
DPS investigating wreck near Iowa Park
Wichita Falls
Children’s Aid Society hosts hat and glove drive