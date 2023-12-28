Texas seeking public opinion on statewide broadband internet plan

AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - To expand educational, work and healthcare opportunities, the Texas Broadband Development Office is seeking public comment on a plan to give high-speed broadband internet access to all areas across Texas. This plan is called the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan.

The TDOP outlines how the Texas BDO and the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts will make it easier for all Texans to access the internet.

Until Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, Texans can give their opinions on the TDOP by visiting broadbandfortexas.com/tdop.

Nearly 2.8 million households and 7 million people in Texas lack access to high-speed internet, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The BDO said that the TDOP will give those without broadband the access they need to be in today’s digital world.

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet as a means of advancing education, training, employment opportunities, healthcare, and delivery of essential services is critical to the future of our state,” TCPA Glenn Hegar said. “But we know that we can’t do this without partners in the regions and the communities that need this service the most. Your input, passion and local knowledge will help us ensure the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan establishes a clear roadmap to bridge the digital divide and promote digital opportunities for all Texans.”

Texas has disproportionately left out rural communities, communities of color and low-income families when it comes to digital connection according to a 2016 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas report.

“The Texas Digital Opportunity Plan will allow more Texans to access technology and thrive,” said Greg Conte, Director of the Texas BDO. “We know that starts with improving broadband (or high-speed internet) adoption, device access and digital skills training, but we want to hear more from community members most in need.”

The BDO is partnering with organizations like the Texas Workforce Commission, chambers of commerce, industry associations, educational institutions and elected officials to outline the need for the TDOP

According to the BDO, participants in the public comment period will mean that Texas that can offer:

Better access to education, healthcare, and job opportunities, no matter where they live.

More jobs, more investments and strengthened local economies.

Online learning tools to close the “homework gap.”

New training and education plans

Cybersecurity and online safety

