WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asked if you knew what percentage of tornadoes are rated EF 5 (wind speeds over 200 mph).

A. 10%

B. 5%

C. 2%

D. Less than 1%

The answer is D “Less than 1%”

