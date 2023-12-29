Area crimes and court cases throughout 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was a busy year for crime in Texoma, and we’re looking back at some of the biggest crime stories of this year.

James Staley II and Amber McDaniel

A high-profile case at the beginning of the year was the murder trial of James Staley III. He was accused and convicted of killing 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel back in October of 2018. Wilder’s mother, Amber McDaniel was also put on trial for charges related to her son’s death.

Jacinto Jimenez, Fentanyl-related murder case

In September, Wichita County witnessed the first-ever Fentanyl-related murder conviction in the state. Three months later, he thinks the outcome of this trial should be an eye-opener for fentanyl dealers.

Former Clay County Sheriff, Jeff Lyde

In September, former Clay County Sheriff, Jeff Lyde was convicted on charges of official oppression and tampering with governmental documents. His trial was moved to Montague County. 46th District Attorney Staley Heatly told our crews after the trial ended, under no circumstance should anyone with authority abuse that power.

Anthony Patterson, child sex crimes trial

The long-awaited child sex crimes trial of former car dealership president, Anthony Patterson was scheduled to get underway in November. Our crews were there at the Tim Curry Justice Center as jury selection was set to begin, but after a health-related issue with Patterson’s lead attorney, the trial has been pushed back to late February of 2024.

