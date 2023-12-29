Driving in Texoma 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Driving in Texoma this year has been anything but safe with several broken records, including fatal car wrecks.

As of December 28, there were 72 fatal wrecks and that may not be all of them due to more police reports that have to be accounted for.

“Driving in Texoma this year was bad, it’s bad and it just keeps getting worse every year” Public Information Officer for TxDot, Adele Lewis said.

“In 2022 we had 64 fatal wrecks, that number increased by 9% this year,” Lewis said.

Throughout 2023, law enforcement and TxDot have tried several campaigns to combat the problem. A notable one is “Operation Slow Down”.

" In the summer, it’s really fast. 80,90, miles per hour, over 100 miles per hour. I don’t know what it is about the summertime people are just traveling not thinking they’re just ready to get there,” WFPD Patrol Officer, Chris Kozart said.

No matter what officials did, PIO Adele Lewis said it ultimately is on the drivers to change the number of wrecks in the district.

" Drivers pick up the keys, drivers decide whether they are going to drink or do drugs before they drive. You have to take the keys and be responsible for yourself to save your life and the people around you on the road,” Lewis said.

Of the 72 fatal wrecks in the district this year:

51 of them were men

23 either had no seat belt on or were DUI

15 were ejected from the vehicle

19 were speed-related or motorcycles

3 were bicyclists

All of those numbers are increased from the year previous.

Since 2020, the numbers for these categories have constantly grown.

" We have safer cars now, roll cages, technology, even more airbags, and it seems like the number is still growing,” Lewis said.

Texas has the #EndtheStreak campaign.

This campaign recognizes that at least one person has died on Texas roads every day since Nov. 7, 2000.

