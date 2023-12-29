Fire near Burger King in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters with the Wichita Falls Fire Department were sent to a fire near the Burger King restaurant on Holliday Street in Wichita Falls.

The call came in at around 11:45 a.m. and according to our crews that were on the scene, the business appeared to remain open during the incident.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this fire.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.