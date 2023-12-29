Email City Guide
Lawton man facing murder charge for alleged hit and run with bicyclist

(MGN)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - A Lawton man is facing murder charges after a bicyclist was hit and killed last week on Cache Road.

First Responders were called out on Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, to the 4400 of Cache Road, where they found a bicyclist who was hit by a car.

Now, a Lawton Police Spokesperson said the victim has died as a result of their injuries, and Vincent Sayers is being charged for his death.

Jail records show Sayers was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, accidents resulting in nonfatal injury, and failing to stop.

However, it’s unclear what led up to the crash itself.

Stick with News Channel 6, as we learn more about this incident.

