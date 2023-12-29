Lawton man facing murder charge for alleged hit and run with bicyclist

LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - A Lawton man is facing murder charges after a bicyclist was hit and killed last week on Cache Road.

First Responders were called out on Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, to the 4400 of Cache Road, where they found a bicyclist who was hit by a car.

Now, a Lawton Police Spokesperson said the victim has died as a result of their injuries, and Vincent Sayers is being charged for his death.

Jail records show Sayers was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, accidents resulting in nonfatal injury, and failing to stop.

However, it’s unclear what led up to the crash itself.

