Local shopping supports local organizations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Online shopping has been rising in popularity, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. While online shopping has its perks, like shopping at home in your pj’s or buying your favorite top while you are out and about, one local business owner said that’s great, but the money doesn’t go back into the community.

She believes that when you shop from certain sites the money only goes to the company’s pockets. Sometimes, the money stays overseas.

“Or you need a donation for the cancer drive you’re doing for your best friend who needs help with medical expenses. Those aren’t the companies that donate to our local economy and to our local people in need,” said Vickie Young, Owner of Tootsie Lou’s Boutique.

As a business owner, she said a lot of organizations ask her for help by providing donations. She’s able to do so through the support of the community. Young said it does make a difference with your shop where you live because the money that stays local is best for small business owners.

