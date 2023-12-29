Our Blood Institute to hold Texoma blood drives in January

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Blood Institute will hold eight blood drives in Texoma in the first half of January.

January and February donors will receive a glow-in-the-dark “When I’m Not Hibernating, I’m Donating Blood” T-shirt while supplies last.

OBI said that January is a difficult month for blood donations since many stay inside due to the weather or post-holiday fatigue. These factors have a negative impact on the blood supply.

To keep an adequate blood supply level, OBI needs 1,200 donors a day. Donation typically takes an hour and each donation saves up to 3 lives according to OBI.

Individuals healthy and aged 16 and up are eligible to give blood at one of these locations:

Seymour Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the bloodmobile at 200 N Stadium Drive

Sheridan Medical Group on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., on the bloodmobile at 1119 South Red River Expressway in Burkburnett

Wichita Falls Boots & Badges on Friday, Jan. 5, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4605 Cypress Avenue

Premier High School on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Texoma Community Credit Union on Wednesday, Jan.10, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4019 Southwest Parkway

Crowell Community and High School on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nissan of Wichita Falls on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Foundation Automotive on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Kia location on Old Jacksboro Hwy

“Our donors continue to answer the call and help ensure the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of our hospitals,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “As we begin the New Year, we need to start off strong by getting units on the shelf if accidents or emergencies are to happen. We appreciate all our donors who continue to brave the cold and get out to donate blood during this time.”

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

