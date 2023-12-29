‘Say deuces to 2023′ Animal Services presents their last Pet of the Week for the year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet this week’s Pet of The Week, Deuce.

Deuce is a 5-month-old puppy who is looking for a great family.

Animal Services of Wichita Falls said he is a nice puppy and will be a great dog.

Interested pet owners at least 18 and meeting all the Animal Services’ website requirements can adopt Deuce.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, initial vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative.

