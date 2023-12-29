Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘Say deuces to 2023′ Animal Services presents their last Pet of the Week for the year

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet this week’s Pet of The Week, Deuce.

Deuce is a 5-month-old puppy who is looking for a great family.

Animal Services of Wichita Falls said he is a nice puppy and will be a great dog.

Interested pet owners at least 18 and meeting all the Animal Services’ website requirements can adopt Deuce.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, initial vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Pet of the Week Noon
Animal Services presents their last Pet of the Week for the year
Emily’s Legacy Rescue presents Diesel as our Pet of the Week
Emily’s Legacy Rescue presents Diesel as their Pet of the Week
‘This dog can learn new tricks’ Pearl is Animal Services’ Pet of the Week
Emily's Legacy presents Diesel as our Pet of the Week
Emily's Legacy presents Diesel as our Pet of the Week