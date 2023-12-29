Sticking to your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024

Email City Guide
By Rowan Hardman and Spencer R. Smith
Dec. 28, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the new year right around the corner, many people are thinking about what their New Year’s resolutions are going to be.

Meeting those goals can be difficult, we spoke to experts about strategies for starting and setting those goals.

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, most people set big goals and sometimes they come up short.

After talking with experts they shared some tips on how to stay anchored and reach your milestones.

Life Coach Yoland Holmes with Aspiring Lives Life Coaching said that you need to make a contract with yourself and your goals.

Holmes said that being consistent and staying focused can help get you one step closer to your goal.

After the large amount of spending done during the holidays, some people are setting goals on the financial side.

The top three financial resolutions people make are to save more money, pay down debt, or spend less.

President of Personal Money Planning Michelle Kuehner said it’s about finding a reason you want to save.

She said that naming it or putting something specific will drive you more towards your milestones.

A good habit forms after 66 days. When it comes to your new resolutions, it’s going to take time and patience.

