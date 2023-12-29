Email City Guide
Warming Trend Heading into the New Year

Temperatures top out over 60 on Saturday
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good evening Texoma! It’s been a chilly day across all of Texoma. Temperatures topped out in the upper 40s for most of Texoma, but temperatures this evening are cool. Temperatures are in the low 40s across northern Texoma this evening. There’s also some spotty rain showers mixing into the northern half of Texoma. These showers are light and will clear out as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures tomorrow will warm up into the mid-50s with sunny skies. Saturday looks to be even better - mild as a matter of fact. Temperatures on Saturday look to reach into the low-60s for our highs. Temperatures will pull back on Sunday with a drop into the mid-50s. Sunday into Monday, a cold front looks to crash in and bring some blustery, chilly conditions with it. Starting the New Year off chilly! After the new year, we return to a seasonable pattern with a chance for showers on Tuesday.

