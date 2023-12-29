We will finally warm up a bit heading into the weekend 12/29 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see cooler temperatures throughout the day once again. We will see a cool high of 56 degrees with sustained winds blowing out of the north west at 5-10 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies with overnight lows sitting in the upper 20s. As you are heading out to work, definitely grab that jacket because once again it’s going to be a cold one.

Heading into Saturday, we can expect the warmest high of the week. We will see highs sore into the low 60s as we will see a high of 63 degrees. We will see sunny skies with winds blowing out of the south west at 5-10 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 36 degrees.

Sunday, we can expect to see a high of 56 degrees. We will see overnight lows in the mid 20s as we are expected to see 25 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with gusty winds at times blowing out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Heading into Monday, we can expect to see highs in the upper 40s. We will see a high of 46 degrees with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will remain out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday, We can expect to see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s. We will have a chance for showers in the afternoon hours with cold overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday, we can expect to see highs in the low 50s as we will see a high of 51 degrees. Winds will be sustained blowing out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Thursday, we can expect to see highs in the low 50s as we will see a high of 53 degrees.

Have a great weekend, and Happy New Years! -Weatherman J

