WF Housing Authority holds luncheon to celebrate Executive Director’s retirement

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Housing Authority celebrated the retirement of a longtime official with a luncheon this afternoon.

Donna Piper has been the Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Housing Authority for more than twenty years.

Piper retires at the end of December and her role as Executive Director will be filled by Paris Ward.

Piper spoke to News Channel 6 about her thoughts during the luncheon this afternoon.

“Kind of bittersweet to be leaving, but nice that everyone is coming by to say goodbye to me,” Piper said.

As Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Housing Authority, Piper received national recognition for programs she developed. Some of her accomplishments include building a new Boys and Girls Club facility to open in 2024, partnering with the Community Health Care Center to provide a health clinic on the property and improving units with energy-efficient lights and new HVAC units.

