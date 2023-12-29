Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFFD respond to house fire on Powell Lane

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to the 700 block of Powell Lane for a house fire this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home at around 1:30 p.m. with reported heavy fire when they arrived.

According to our crews on the scene, everyone made it out of the home without injury.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Lawton man facing murder charge for alleged hit and run with bicyclist
WF Housing Authority holds luncheon to celebrate Executive Director’s retirement
Fire near Burger King in Wichita Falls
Fire near Burger King in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
Local shopping supports local organizations