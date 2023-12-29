WFFD respond to house fire on Powell Lane
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to the 700 block of Powell Lane for a house fire this afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the home at around 1:30 p.m. with reported heavy fire when they arrived.
According to our crews on the scene, everyone made it out of the home without injury.
