Wichita County Courthouse announces hours and 2024 meetings

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Courthouse and Annex will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1.

Some courts or departments may be open as the choice to open and close is up to the elected official in charge of that court or department.

The Wichita County Commissioners Court will meet next at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29. In 2024.

The court will hold regular meetings on Tuesdays beginning with Jan. 2.

