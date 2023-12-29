Email City Guide
Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative to host Los Tres Reyes

(kauz)
By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative will host Los Tres Reyes, a bilingual family cultural experience, on Jan. 6, 2024, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Los Tres Reyes Magos, known as the Feast of the Three Kings, honors the Epiphany. This is celebrated with family, food, and gift giving according to Zavala.

Borikén Creative Concepts will present a program for all ages that includes face painting, piñatas, balloon art, and a visit from the Tres Reyes- Melchor, Gaspar, and Baltazar.

Los Tres Reyes is a part of Zavala’s Amo Leer Program. This free event will be held at 719 Scott Ave. Suite 825 in Wichita Falls.

