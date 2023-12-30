How to properly dispose your Christmas tree

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Are you getting rid of your real Christmas tree? The City of Wichita Falls has an easy disposal process that can save you time and money.

Here are the perks. Each location is free. The city will recycle the tree for you, but there are some rules you have to follow.

“If you leave it by the curb, it won’t get picked up,” said Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer, City of Wichita Falls.

That’s rule number one.

“Also, when you bring it out, strip it. No lights, no tree stand, no tinsel, no star on top. Nothing like that just go ahead and take that down and store that for next year and make sure that tree is clean,” said Horgen.

The city has those rules in place because they plan to make good use of the Christmas trees.

‘These trees are recycled. They get chewed up, and they get used as either mulch and parks, or they go into the compost at the landfill so, we put them back to use. It just makes sense that we do that,” said Horgen. “These trees dry out, and they become fire hazards eventually whether it’s in your home, hopefully not ‚or whether it’s by the curb or wherever you dump it. Just the fact that it’s old dry rotted wood. It’s prickly, those are needles that are on it that will fall off of it, and they become puncture wounds you know. You step on one, and it goes in your foot, and it hurts.”

Those who aren’t ready to part ways with their Christmas tree just yet, Horgen said just be cautious.

“Anytime that you’re dealing with a live plant that is dying you have to be really careful,” said Horgen.

City park drop-off locations and hours will be until Sunday, January 14, 2024, and are as follows:

Lucy Park on Sunset Lane off Seymour Highway. Follow the signs on the south side of the park, next to the Duck Pond. This location is open 24 hours a day until Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Kiwanis Park, located at 4400 Southwest Parkway, next to the Parks Maintenance Building at the park entrance. This location is open 24 hours a day until Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The City Transfer Station, located at 3200 Lawrence Road. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The City Landfill, located at 10984 Wiley Road. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.