Junior League of WF to host New Year’s Eve Party

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Junior League of Wichita Falls will be holding its first-ever New Year’s Eve Party.

The Junior League is ringing the new year and celebrating all the achievements they have accomplished throughout the year.

The League raises funds and then those funds go back to the other non-profits in our community.

“I joined because I wanted to be with a group of like-minded women. To know that together we could make a difference. I just want to continue to see us build upon what we’ve done, and know that we can take these funds to go out and continue to make an impact,” Amanda Hansen, the President of the Juinor League of Wichita Falls, said.

The event will be held at the Warehouse on Lamar Street in Wichita Falls.

Tickets are $60 a person and can be purchased on their website or at the door.

All the funds raised from ticket sales will go towards their community plan grants that they award to non-profits.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.