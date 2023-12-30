‘Let me hold that for you’ Emily’s Legacy Rescue presents their Pet of the Week
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue came by News Channel 6 to introduce us to our Pet of the Week, Jacob.
Jacob is a 7-month-old puppy who is very well-behaved.
He had a lot of the staff in the newsroom impressed by his talent to hold his leash.
Jacob is a pitbull mix and Emily’s Legacy said an active family would be a great fit for him.
There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.