‘Let me hold that for you’ Emily’s Legacy Rescue presents their Pet of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue came by News Channel 6 to introduce us to our Pet of the Week, Jacob.

Jacob is a 7-month-old puppy who is very well-behaved.

He had a lot of the staff in the newsroom impressed by his talent to hold his leash.

Jacob is a pitbull mix and Emily’s Legacy said an active family would be a great fit for him.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

