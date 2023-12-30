Sports highlights and events throughout 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sports were a sight to see in 2023, we’re looking back at some of the biggest sports stories of the year.

Holliday Lady Eagles Basketball

The Holliday Lady Eagles basketball team broke barriers being the first to capture a state title in program history

Benjamin ISD Football

Benjamin Football won a state title for the second year in a row. The Benjamin Mustangs were the first team to go back-to-back since strawn in 2017-2018.

Last home games for Hirschi, Rider and WFHS

Hirschi, Rider, and WFHS played their final football games as high schools.

The rivalry between Rider and WFHS brought back alumni from all over. The game broke attendance records for Memorial Stadium. Many came back to see their school colors hit the field for a final time. Once the school year comes to an end, a new era begins with the opening of Legacy and Memorial High School in the fall.

