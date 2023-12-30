Texas A&M Forest Serves urges fire safety during holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Texas A&M Forest Service urges everyone to use extreme caution when participating in activities that may start a wildfire or house fire this holiday season. One spark can ruin a holiday.

In Texas, careless debris burning causes the largest number of human-caused wildfires according to TAMFS. Unsafe burning of wrapping paper, gift boxes and Christmas trees after the holidays could spark outdoor fires. There are several alternatives for safe disposal.

Angel Portillo with TAMFS said Some alternatives include composting. It’s a great way to dispose of your tree and tissue paper. Remove tape, ribbons and bows and recycle the wrapping paper. Or save it to use again. Always check with local officials for burn bans and other outdoor burning restrictions. Pay attention to local guidelines regarding open fires.

“Make sure that you have it in a contained area don’t just have it out in the middle and don’t do it on windy days I know that right now our fire potential is at a low level but all it takes is just one good day to dry everything out.” Portillo said.

Fireworks are often used to mark special events and holidays. To avoid a spark from forming when celebrating with them check for local restrictions on fireworks and burn bans before use. Fireworks should be used outdoors on flat, smooth surfaces away from dry grass and flammable materials. Always have a water source nearby in case a fire ignites while using fireworks.

Professional fireworks displays are an excellent way to safely enjoy fireworks while celebrating the holidays.

It’s also best to check with local officials for burn bans and other outdoor burning restrictions. Pay attention to local guidelines regarding open fires. Burn ban information can be found by contacting local fire departments or by visiting their website.

