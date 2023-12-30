Texas women's basketball star Rori Harmon to miss rest of season with torn ACL from practice injury

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas standout junior point guard Rori Harmon will miss the rest of the season for the No. 5 Longhorns after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in practice, the team announced Friday.

Texas (13-0) starts its final season in the Big 12 at home Saturday against No. 10 Baylor (11-0). Harmon was the Big 12 preseason player of the year.

“I'm heartbroken that I won't be able to play with my teammates this season, but I'm going to support them and be the best teammate I can be," Harmon said in a statement released by the school. “We have big goals for this season and those are not going to change.”

Harmon was injured in Wednesday's shoot-around before that night's 97-52 win over Jackson State and she did not play. She sat on the bench and could be seen limping when she walked off the court.

Coach Vic Schaefer did not say then what the injury was or how it happened. Harmon later said in a statement on one of the team's social media accounts that it was a non-contact injury.

Harmon is averaging 14.1 points and 7.8 assists this season, and was The Associated Press national player of the week after she had 27 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in the Longhorns' first win over UConn on Dec. 3.

“We are heartbroken for Rori,” Schaefer said. “She has worked so hard to become in my opinion the best guard in the country, an All-American.”

Freshman Madison Booker handled point guard duties against Jackson State and had 16 points, nine assists and just one turnover.

Texas also played against Jackson State without leading scorer Taylor Jones, who missed her second game with a hip injury. The 6-4 junior averages 16.2 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds. Schaefer has not provided a time table for her return.

