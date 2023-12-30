Email City Guide
Warm Tomorrow, but a Chilly Start to 2024

By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today is finishing out to be a warmer day than yesterday. Speaking of warmer, we’re going to keep that trend going as we wrap up 2023! Temperatures tomorrow will be mild as we top out in the low-60s. We’ll see a few clouds in the sky, but it won’t be enough to prevent us from crossing over the 60 degree mark. We will however, start the day off in the upper-20s, so be sure to grab a jacket as you head out the door tomorrow. On Sunday, temperatures will pull back some - down to seasonable mid-50s. As we count down to the New Year, a cold front will be also reigning in the New Year with us. A cold front looks to sweep across overnight Sunday and bring some chilly, breezy conditions with it. No rain is expected with this front. However, rain chances are likely on Tuesday, but it does not look to be amounting to anything more than a few showers. We’re watching for some better rain chances heading into the following weekend, but for now, the upcoming week will be a chilly one.

