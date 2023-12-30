World Series of Team Roping being held in Graham

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The World Series of Team Roping is stopping in Graham for its qualifier event to start their season just weeks after the WSTR Finale earlier in December.

The WSTR takes place most of the year and teams from all over will be coming in to qualify and win cash.

“We’ll have three days of roping, there are 12 total classes of roping and we’ll have over 1,500 teams so it brings a lot of people to the arena,” Young County Arena Manager, Toni Elliott said.

The Young County Arena is known for hosting huge events like the WSTR throughout the year.

The arena is booked for 48 weeks of the year, so some much-needed upgrades were implemented just before the new year.

“So, we did redo some stalls here. We have 260 stalls and we re-did I believe it was 90 stalls and we got 30 new stalls. We re-did the ground it was getting in pretty shabby shape so we’ve brought in new dirt and filled in the holes and we’re excited about the new facelift,” Elliott said.

Many of the teams filing in have been competing all year round and had to prepare themselves as well for WSTR in Graham.

“Lots of practice, lots of hours in the arena, lots of diesel, lots of working your horse, you know it’s all about your horse,” World Series of Team Roping Header, Dennis Terrell said.

“It’s exciting I mean you get a little nervous especially when you are up for some money like in the short round that’s when they bring the top 20 back and that’s the money round. It’s just fun it’s the competition you know it keeps you young,” Terrell said.

The World Series of Team Roping in Graham will take place December 29-31.

