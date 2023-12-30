Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

World Series of Team Roping being held in Graham

“Total pay out from this weekend will be $367,724″
By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The World Series of Team Roping is stopping in Graham for its qualifier event to start their season just weeks after the WSTR Finale earlier in December.

The WSTR takes place most of the year and teams from all over will be coming in to qualify and win cash.

“We’ll have three days of roping, there are 12 total classes of roping and we’ll have over 1,500 teams so it brings a lot of people to the arena,” Young County Arena Manager, Toni Elliott said.

The Young County Arena is known for hosting huge events like the WSTR throughout the year.

The arena is booked for 48 weeks of the year, so some much-needed upgrades were implemented just before the new year.

“So, we did redo some stalls here. We have 260 stalls and we re-did I believe it was 90 stalls and we got 30 new stalls. We re-did the ground it was getting in pretty shabby shape so we’ve brought in new dirt and filled in the holes and we’re excited about the new facelift,” Elliott said.

Many of the teams filing in have been competing all year round and had to prepare themselves as well for WSTR in Graham.

“Lots of practice, lots of hours in the arena, lots of diesel, lots of working your horse, you know it’s all about your horse,” World Series of Team Roping Header, Dennis Terrell said.

“It’s exciting I mean you get a little nervous especially when you are up for some money like in the short round that’s when they bring the top 20 back and that’s the money round. It’s just fun it’s the competition you know it keeps you young,” Terrell said.

The World Series of Team Roping in Graham will take place December 29-31.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

The Graham Drive-In Theater has been part of the community since 1948 and is now for sale...
Historic Graham Drive-In Theater is for sale
Wichita Falls City Lights Parade calling in the Christmas cheer
Wichita Falls City Lights Parade bringing in the Christmas cheer
We’ve got something special for this morning’s entertainment segment. Wichita Falls native,...
ENTERTAINMENT: Robert Rodriguez Is Opening For The Iron Maidens at Club Sip
Bluey coming to Wichita Falls in February
Bluey coming to Wichita Falls in February