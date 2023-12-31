Email City Guide
2024 Starts Bitterly Cold

Wind chill below or near freezing to start 2024
Wind chill below or near freezing to start 2024
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Golfing weather in late December? We’ll take it! It’s a pleasantly mild day today across all of Texoma. Temperatures are topping out in the low 60s across all of Texoma today. Temperatures overnight tonight will drop into the mid-30s along with clear skies. Temperatures tomorrow will pull back to a seasonal high in the mid-50s. However, a cold front will be pushing through tomorrow afternoon and will kick the New Year off on a very cold note. As the year turns over, wind chills will be sitting in the upper teens for much of Texoma. Be sure to bring a coat - or two for your New Year festivities. We’ll stay cold through New Year Day as wind chills keep us at or below freezing all day. Past Monday, a shower or two is possible on Tuesday while we remain chilly. We stay dry and seasonal for most of the week until Friday where we see the chance for some rain. For now we’re keeping it as a rain chance, but model data has thrown the possibility for some wintry precipitation mixing into it. It’s something we’ll be monitoring going forward.

