Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Prince, Connor help No. 23 TCU women beat BYU 81-67, extend win streak to program-record 14 games

Sedona Prince had 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Madison Connor scored 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter as No. 23 TCU pulled away to beat BYU 81-67 in the Big 12 opener for both teams
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Madison Connor scored 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter as No. 23 TCU pulled away to beat BYU 81-67 Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

TCU (14-0) has won 14 straight to open a season for the first time in Horned Frogs basketball history — men’s or women’s.

Jaden Owens added 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for TCU. Agnes Emma-Nnopu scored 14 points and grabbed 11 boards.

Una Jovanovic and Emma-Nnopu hit back-to-back jumpers before Connor made a layup to cap a 6-2 spurt to close the first half and give the Horned Frogs a 39-31 lead. Connor then scored TCU's first eight points in a 10-2 run to open the third quarter and push the lead into double figures for good.

Kailey Woolston led BYU (10-4) with 15 points and Amari Whiting added 13 points, six assist and five rebounds in the Cougars first conference game as a member of the Big 12. Lauren Gustin added 10 points and 16 rebounds, six offensive. The 6-foot-1 senior went into the game leading the nation in total rebounds (202), rebounding average (15.5), defensive rebounds per game (10.8) and double-doubles (11).

Conner (22.6 points per game) and Prince (21 ppg) combine to make TCU the only team in the country with two 20-point-per-game scorers. The duo went into the game ranking first and second in the Big 12 in scoring and ninth and 15th, respectively, nationally. They each have scored in double figures in every game this season.

Prince is the only player who ranks in the top-15 nationally in points per game, rebounds per game (14th, 10.7 rpg) and blocks per game (5th, 3.3 bpg). The 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from Oregon is the only women's player in the country averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game this season.

The Horned Frogs set a single-season program record with 13 nonconference wins this season.

TCU visits No. 10 Baylor on Wednesday. BYU returns home to play host to Oklahoma on Wednesday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Brewer leads Texas A&M-Commerce against TCU after 22-point game
Utah faces Dallas, looks for 4th straight home win
Luka Doncic returns to score 39 points in Mavericks' 132-122 victory over Warriors
Elliott scores 21, UT Rio Grande Valley takes down Incarnate Word 77-74
Coleman powers Texas A&M to 79-54 victory over Prairie View A&M