Putting safety first when using fireworks this New Year’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - every family has a different way to celebrate going into the new year -- but setting off fireworks is one of the better known ways to celebrate.

Russell’s Fireworks has been in business for over 40 years, and one thing they have always made sure of since the business opened its doors, is keeping people safe when making sales.

Fireworks can be dangerous if they aren’t being handled properly. Whether you’re new to fireworks or an expert, you can always take a few extra steps to prevent accidents.

“We’re preaching safety, everytime, every year. We always want everyone to be safe, you know, it’s very fun thing to do, we just need to make sure we do it safely. We have tons of safety tips that we can go over at a time when you come in and help educate everybody how to be careful and still have fun,” Russell’s Fireworks Operations Manager, Elliot McDavid said.

McDavid said the best way to prevent accidents with fireworks is to keep yourself educated, explaining it goes a long way to stay aware of your surroundings and know the potential dangers of each firework.

The store has a safety display showing what you can use to prevent dangerous situations, or stop accidents from happening in the first place.

One of the biggest items they recommend is a portable sprayer that you can get at any hardware store.

“Mainly, being just aware of your surroundings. you know, you don’t want to have fireworks in a dry grass field, you want to try putting them on a piece of plywood so the sparks don’t catch your grass on fire, you want to have an accessible water tank or water hose nearby. You know, in case there is a couple of sparks that get loose you can get them with a water hose,” McDavid said.

The store sees customers come in from all over, including a pair that when leaving said they had drove all the way from new mexico just to come by Russell’s Fireworks.

McDavid said they’ve had a successful 2023, and they’re looking forward to bringing in a wider range of products at lower prices in 2024.

They pride themselves on having something for anyone to enjoy.

“To me, I love stuff that goes up into the air and breaks. 500 gram cakes, or artillery shells, we’ve got a huge variety of both, we’ve got some artillery shells that you can feel them when they go off. A lot of people come here just for that, they buy cases and cases of them,” McDavid said.

