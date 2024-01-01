Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Chilly Tomorrow, Rain Chances Tuesday and Late Week

Wind chills tomorrow in the 30s throughout the day
Wind chills tomorrow in the 30s throughout the day
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Happy New Years Eve Texoma! It was a seasonable day with temperatures in the mid-50s. We did have a few clouds in the sky, especially in the afternoon as the cold front approached. As of now, the cold front has swept through Texoma and now we are dealing with cold, breezy conditions. We’ll keep this going throughout the night as wind chills look to drop as low as 20 in some places by midnight. Tomorrow will be a chilly day with temperatures only topping out in the upper-40s. Cold air mixed with a northerly wind will allow for our wind chill to be a few degrees below the actual air temperature. On Tuesday, we’ll be a degree or two warmer, but we do have the chance for an isolated shower or two. Past Tuesday we dry up and return to some seasonal weather. We don’t have our next rain chance until Friday, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that most places in Texoma will see some rain out of this storm system.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wind chill below or near freezing to start 2024
2024 Starts Bitterly Cold
Temperatures in the low-60s tomorrow
Warm Tomorrow, but a Chilly Start to 2024
Weather Question of the Day: Celsius and Fahrenheit
Weather Question of the Day: Celsius and Fahrenheit
Temperatures in the low-60s tomorrow
Warm Tomorrow, but a Chilly Start to 2024