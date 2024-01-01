Chilly Tomorrow, Rain Chances Tuesday and Late Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Happy New Years Eve Texoma! It was a seasonable day with temperatures in the mid-50s. We did have a few clouds in the sky, especially in the afternoon as the cold front approached. As of now, the cold front has swept through Texoma and now we are dealing with cold, breezy conditions. We’ll keep this going throughout the night as wind chills look to drop as low as 20 in some places by midnight. Tomorrow will be a chilly day with temperatures only topping out in the upper-40s. Cold air mixed with a northerly wind will allow for our wind chill to be a few degrees below the actual air temperature. On Tuesday, we’ll be a degree or two warmer, but we do have the chance for an isolated shower or two. Past Tuesday we dry up and return to some seasonal weather. We don’t have our next rain chance until Friday, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that most places in Texoma will see some rain out of this storm system.

