Happy New Year! Cold temperatures are here 1/1 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Happy New Year! I’m first alert meteorologist Jaden Knowles and today will be another cold day after that cold front made its way through late last night. We will see a high of 45 degrees with light winds throughout the day. We can expect to see mostly sunny skies with overnight lows in the upper 20s. Overall, it will be a nice day to bring in the new year! Don’t forget that jacket.

Heading into Tuesday, we can expect to see highs in the low 50s. We can expect to see a high of 50 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We can expect to see isolated showers throughout the day. We will see overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday, we can expect to see a high of 53 degrees. We will see overnight lows in the low 20s as we are expected to see 28 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day with light winds throughout the day.

Heading into Thursday, we can expect to see highs in the low 50s. We will see a high of 53 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will remain out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Friday, We can expect to see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. We will have a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon hours with cold overnight lows in the low 30s.

Saturday, we can expect to see highs in the low 50s as we will see a high of 52 degrees. Winds will be sustained blowing out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday, we can expect to see highs in the upper 50s as we will see a high of 59 degrees.

Have a great week, and Happy New Year! -Weatherman J

