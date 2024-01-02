Email City Guide
A chance for afternoon showers 1/2 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:43 AM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m first alert meteorologist Jaden Knowles and today will be another cool day with temperatures in the low 50s. We will see a high of 50 degrees with light winds throughout the day. We can expect to see isolated showers this afternoon into the evening hours. We will see overnight lows in the low 30s with a low of 33 degrees.

Wednesday, we can expect to see a high of 55 degrees. We will see overnight lows in the upper 20s as we are expected to see 29 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with light winds blowing from the north at 5-10 mph.

Heading into Thursday, we can expect to see highs in the low 50s. We will see a high of 54 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will remain out of the south east at 15-20 mph. We can expect to see lows in the low 40s.

Friday, We can expect to see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s. We will have a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon hours with cold overnight lows in the low 30s.

Saturday, we can expect to see highs in the low 50s as we will see a high of 52 degrees. Winds will be sustained blowing out of the west at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the low 30s.

Sunday, we can expect to see highs in the low 60s as we will see a high of 60 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south at 15-25 mph.

Monday, we will see a high of 57 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 15-25 mph with a chance for showers throughout the day.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

