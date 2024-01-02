Email City Guide
City of Bowie under boil order

Order being held until further notice
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Bowie has announced that they are under a boil order.

According to the city’s Facebook page, two water mains have been broken at the Nelson Street construction site.

The water will be shut off to the North along the Mill Street and Highway 59 corridor. The City of Bowie said it is estimated that it will take 8 to 10 hours to make the repairs.

They also shared the City may need to drain the water tower to lower the pressure to make the repairs. If this happens, water will be out to the entire city for the duration of the repairs.

Stick with News Channel 6 for more on this boil order.

