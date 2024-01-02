City of Bowie under boil order

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Bowie has announced that they are under a boil order.

According to the city’s Facebook page, two water mains have been broken at the Nelson Street construction site.

The water will be shut off to the North along the Mill Street and Highway 59 corridor. The City of Bowie said it is estimated that it will take 8 to 10 hours to make the repairs.

They also shared the City may need to drain the water tower to lower the pressure to make the repairs. If this happens, water will be out to the entire city for the duration of the repairs.

