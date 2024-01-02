A Few Showers Tomorrow, Better Rain Chances on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s a chilly one today across all of Texoma. Yesterday evening a cold front swept across and brought this chilly weather with it. Temperatures today are only topping out in the low to mid-40s across Texoma. Temperatures overnight will into the upper-20s while cloud coverage does stick around. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer as we look to top out around 50 degrees. Some rain chances are around tomorrow. The best chance for showers is in the southern portion of Texoma. However, the northern half of Texoma has the chance for a shower or two. Past Tuesday, we begin to see a warming trend. Temperatures return to seasonal normals with highs in the mid-50s most days. Rain chances are still around for Friday and showers still look to be scattered on Friday. Wintry precipitation does not look likely with this storm system as temperatures continue to trend warmer.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.