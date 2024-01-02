Keep Texas Beautiful opens applications for community achievement award

AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - Keep Texas Beautiful and TxDOT have partnered up to award Texas communities through the Governor’s Community Achievement Awards.

Applications are open now until Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. CST.

These annual awards recognize outstanding overall community improvement efforts. KTB said they are looking for any community in Texas working diligently to create and sustain an environmental or beautification program.

Applications for the GCAAs can be submitted for a fee of $25 here.

KTB will be choosing ten winners who will share $2 million in landscaping awards from TxDOT. The funds will go towards landscaping projects along state-maintained roads. First place will receive a cast aluminum plaque for outdoor display in celebration of their achievement.

KTB is a nonprofit organization with the mission to inspire and empower Texans to make their communities clean and beautiful. They also provide resources for community improvement projects among other things.

For more information on the GCAAs, click here.

