Local family finds out 2-year-old was diagnosed with cancer

Baby Gus diagnosed with high risk Neuroblastoma
By Brayel Brown
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls family is looking to their community for support after finding out their 2-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer, just three days before Christmas.

What the Bromme family thought was a possible stomach bug became a diagnosis they didn’t expect.

2 year old Gustave, who also goes by Baby Gus was diagnosed with high-risk Neuroblastoma, a cancer in his stomach.

Since the diagnosis, he has been placed on the Oncology floor at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

Baby Gus’ Aunt Emily Warnock, told us although the cancer has not spread it’s still considered high risk.

He will receive treatment for the next 18 months.

The Broome family has started a GoFundMe for medical expenses you can donate here.

