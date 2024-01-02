Man charged with sexual assault and indecency with child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department received a call on Dec. 27, 2023, from a Texas Child Protective Services investigator about 32-year-old James Esmond exposing himself in front of a nine-year-old boy.

The victim was taken to Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview. During that interview, the victim made statements to the forensic interviewer about the sexual acts done to him that were beyond a 9-year-old’s understanding and showed no signs of being coached beforehand according to court documents.

He said Esmond had done inappropriate things to him about 15 to 17 different times since the beginning of the school year which began on Aug. 16, 2023. The victim was in Esmond’s care during these alleged incidents.

During the interview, the victim told of two recent incidents where he said Esmond touched him inappropriately. The victim told investigators that Esmond told him not to tell anyone about the incidents.

In court documents, the victim claimed Esmond also said he would do the same things to the victim’s younger brother.

Esmond was charged with aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child, a first and second-degree felony respectively. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Dece. 29, 2023 on a total bond of $450,000. At the time this article was first published, he was still behind bars.

