Manhunt Monday: Kyle Tipton
Manhunt Monday: Kyle Tipton(Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers)
By Abigail Jones
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for 39-year-old Kyle Dewayne Tipton.

He is wanted for debit or credit card abuse.

WFCS said to never attempt to apprehend this fugitive, but to call law enforcement if he is located.

If anyone has information on Tipton’s location, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888. Those from outside the Wichita Falls area can call 1-800-322-9888.

$500 could be awarded to someone with information that leads to Tipton’s arrest.

