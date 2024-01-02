Our Weather Pattern Looks Cool with a Few Rain Chances Showing Up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of showers will slowly lift north up close to the Red River this evening. However, it’s encountering some dry air and only some light rain on sprinkles is expected. Further south, across our southern counties, an area of steadier showers will continue this evening, coming to an end later tonight. Temperatures remain cool with most places in the 30s tonight. Sunshine returns for Wednesday, but there will still be some clouds at times. Temperatures remain cool with most highs in the lower 50s. Another system heads our way on Thursday with more clouds and some rain chances mainly at night. This system should move past us on Friday with some cooler air moving down our way for Saturday. Another system could bring rain chances our way early next week with a continued cool patter. Expect most highs in the 50s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

