United Regional honors first newborn of the year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As a part of an annual tradition, United Regional honored the first child born at United Regional in 2024.

The first baby of the new year, Mateo Izaguirre Aguilar, was born on Jan. 1, at 1:33 a.m. to Leslie Aguilar and Guy Izaguirre.

Mateo was born weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

His parents said “We are very excited to start the New Year off with our sweet baby boy!”

United Regional gifted the newborn and family with gifts and Children’s Miracle Network donated a car seat.

